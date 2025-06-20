Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal International Rally: Day 1 reaction with Callum Devine, Haydon Paddon, Jon Armstrong, William Creighton, Meirion Evans and Kevin Gallagher

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan are in pole-position going into Day 2

Day 1 of the 2025 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally is in the books and it is defending champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan who lead the way.

Chris Ashmore spoke to Derry man Devine at service after the final stage…

 

Hayden Paddon and Jon Armstrong had mixed days behind the wheel but are still in good positions heading into day 2.

New Zealander Paddon is in second position overall, while Fermanagh man Armstrong is in fifth having lost a lot of time during the first loop at Mamore Gap…

 

William Creighton has ended the day in fourth spot, a mere 0:00.2 seconds behind Welshman Meirion Evans in third…

 

Kevin Gallagher has had an eventful day in his Darrian T90 but leads the modified section of the rally…

 

The top 20 heading into Day 2

 

 

