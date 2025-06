Defending champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan now lead the Donegal International Rally in their Skoda Fabia after the first loop around Inishowen on Day 1.

In second spot are Donegal’s David Kelly and Arthur Kierans in a VW Polo, and behind them are Meirion Evans and Ger Conway who occupy third spot in their Toyota Yaris.

With the latest, here’s Oisin Kelly…