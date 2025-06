The 2025 Donegal International Rally is underway!

Defending champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan are in their Skoda Fabia and have set the same time as Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne in their Ford Fiesta at the top of the standings after Stage 1 at Malin Head, with both cars coming through in a time of 7:26.8.

With a report on how the first stage went, here’s Highland’s Oisin Kelly…