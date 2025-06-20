Donegal International Rally: Reaction from service with Callum Devine, Jon Armstrong, Declan Boyle, David Kelly, Kevin Gallagher, Mark Alcorn & more

Callum Devine is the leader after the first loop of Inishowen on Day 1 of the Donegal International Rally.

Here’s Callum speaking to Chris Ashmore at service after the first three stages. Also speaking to Chris is Jon Armstrong, who had a mechanic issue on Stage 3…

Chris also caught up with Donegal drivers Declan Boyle and David Kelly at service…

Here’s modified leader Kevin Gallagher followed by Mark Alcorn, who says he learned a lot from the opening stages…

Donegal’s Kyle McBride leads the RC4 Category after 3 stages…

Kerry’s Colin O’Donoughue is second in the modified section and he has Donegal native Evan McBride on the notes…

Regular competitor PJ McDermott says today’s stages have been “first class”…