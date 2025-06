Defending Donegal International Rally Champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan have retained their lead at the top of the standings after the second loop of Malin Head.

Devine and O’Sullivan, in their Skoda Fabia, are 9 seconds ahead of Meirion Evans and Ger Conway in their Toyota Yaris Rally 2.

In third spot are William Creighton and Liam Regan, also in a Yaris.

With the latest from Malin Head, here’s Oisin Kelly…