Donegal name team to face Louth

Jim McGuinness has released his Donegal team to face Louth in this Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final clash with Louth in Ballybofey.

There’s one change to the starting line-up that faced Mayo last week as Daire O’Baoill replaces Caolan McColgan on the team sheet.

Shaun Patton will start in goals with Finbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole and Peadar Mogan named in the full-back line.

Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and last week’s match-winner Ciaran Moore will make up the half-back line as Hugh McFadden and Michael Langan will once again start in the middle.

Daire O’Baoill returns to the half-forward line along with Ciaran Thompson and Shane O’Donnell, while Conor O’Donnell, Michael Murphy and Oisin Gallen are named as the inside forwards.

Notably, Gavin Mulreany, Caolan McColgan and Jason McGee have all been named in the match-day 26.

See the full squad below:

 

The Louth team to face Donegal can be seen below:

 

