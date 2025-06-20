Eamon McGee: “Louth won’t fear Donegal” – All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final Preview

Eamon McGee is looking forward to a big occasion at MacCumhaill Park on Sunday but says Louth “won’t fear Donegal”.

Jim McGuinness’s side face The Wee County in the last of the All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Finals this weekend, with Donegal hot favourites to progress to the last eight.

Having said that, 2012 All-Ireland winner McGee is anticipating a tough game and has warned the Leinster Champions will provide stiff opposition.

The highly-decorated Gaoth Dobhair man spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to the game…