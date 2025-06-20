Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Eamon McGee: “Louth won’t fear Donegal” – All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final Preview

2012 All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee

Eamon McGee is looking forward to a big occasion at MacCumhaill Park on Sunday but says Louth “won’t fear Donegal”.

Jim McGuinness’s side face The Wee County in the last of the All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Finals this weekend, with Donegal hot favourites to progress to the last eight.

Having said that, 2012 All-Ireland winner McGee is anticipating a tough game and has warned the Leinster Champions will provide stiff opposition.

The highly-decorated Gaoth Dobhair man spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to the game…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

creche
News, Audio

28 Parent and Toddler Groups in Donegal to share almost €27,000

20 June 2025
DJI-drone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Audio Update – ‘No Drone Zones’ enforced over rally weekend

20 June 2025
Kneecap 1
News, Audio

Mo Chara tells Dublin audience he is a free man

20 June 2025
Leo Varadkar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Varadkar says he would forego two years of economic growth for Irish unity

20 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

creche
News, Audio

28 Parent and Toddler Groups in Donegal to share almost €27,000

20 June 2025
DJI-drone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Audio Update – ‘No Drone Zones’ enforced over rally weekend

20 June 2025
Kneecap 1
News, Audio

Mo Chara tells Dublin audience he is a free man

20 June 2025
Leo Varadkar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Varadkar says he would forego two years of economic growth for Irish unity

20 June 2025
seized 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai promise a ‘Zero Tolerance’ approach to criminality over Rally Weekend

20 June 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Special case needs to be made for housing challenges faced in Donegal – Cllr Brogan

20 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube