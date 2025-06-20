Gardai promise a ‘Zero Tolerance’ approach to criminality over Rally Weekend

A number of cars have been seized in Letterkenny and Ballyshannon as gardai step up a campaign targeting unsafe and untaxed vehicles.

A significant garda operation is underway, with over 100 extra gardai drafted in to the county, along with extra garda cars and motorbikes.

Chief Superintendent Goretti Sheridan says there will be a zero tolerance approach taken, backed up with extra court sittings if necessary………..

Meanwhile, Gardaí from Ballybofey Garda Station have detected a number of road traffic offences at their checkpoint this evening outside the town.