Huge win for Derry at Tolka Park

Derry City have beaten Shelbourne 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at a sun-soaked Tolka Park this evening.

Both teams missed chances to take the lead in the opening period but neither capitalised and it was scoreless at the break.

It was Michael Duffy who popped up 10 minutes after the interval to net the all-important winner for the away side.

In other games, leaders Shamrock Rovers were comfortable 4-1 winners at home to bottom-side Cork, Galway had an impressive 3-1 win over St. Pat’s, Waterford beat Bohs 2-1 and Sligo went down 1-0 in Drogheda.

Shamrock Rovers are now eleven points clear at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Derry City’s next game is away to St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday evening.