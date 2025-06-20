Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Huge win for Derry at Tolka Park

Derry City have beaten Shelbourne 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at a sun-soaked Tolka Park this evening.

Both teams missed chances to take the lead in the opening period but neither capitalised and it was scoreless at the break.

It was Michael Duffy who popped up 10 minutes after the interval to net the all-important winner for the away side.

In other games, leaders Shamrock Rovers were comfortable 4-1 winners at home to bottom-side Cork, Galway had an impressive 3-1 win over St. Pat’s, Waterford beat Bohs 2-1 and Sligo went down 1-0 in Drogheda.

Shamrock Rovers are now eleven points clear at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Derry City’s next game is away to St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, June 20th

20 June 2025
509427645_1044772907835783_8673178899874422004_n
News

Car access blocked at Downings beach to stamp out unlicensed events

20 June 2025
castlerock beach derry
News, Top Stories

Co. Derry beach sealed off following discovery of a body

20 June 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Man charged to court in relation to cars damaged in Derry

20 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, June 20th

20 June 2025
509427645_1044772907835783_8673178899874422004_n
News

Car access blocked at Downings beach to stamp out unlicensed events

20 June 2025
castlerock beach derry
News, Top Stories

Co. Derry beach sealed off following discovery of a body

20 June 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Man charged to court in relation to cars damaged in Derry

20 June 2025
news img
News

Two drivers arrested outside Letterkenny after failing drug test

20 June 2025
kitchen tap
News

Water outage notice issued for parts of East Donegal

20 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube