Man charged to court in relation to cars damaged in Derry

A 34-year-old man arrested by police investigating a report of cars being damaged in the Temple Road area of Derry yesterday has been charged to court.

His charges include criminal damage, common assault, affray, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was due to appear before Derry Magistrate’s Court on today.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of common assault and affray has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

