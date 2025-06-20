Mullooly says Supreme Court land judgement has long term implications

A Midlands North West MEP is welcoming a recent landmark ruling by the Supreme Court which firmly upholds the property rights of farmers and their entitlement to adequate protection and compensation.

Ciaran Mullooly says the ruling effectively says when the ESB, Eirgrid or other agencies erect permanent infrastructure on private land, they must now compensate not only for the immediate loss of use, but also for the long-term impact on the property’s overall value.

Mr Mullooly told Highland Radio News this that this judgment could have wider implications, and the government must immediately consider what new legislation is necessary.

He also says farmers in Donegal need to pay very close attention to what is happening……….