A temporary restricted airspace notice is being implemented for the Donegal Rally.

The notice prohibits the use of helicopters and drones across the various stages of the rally from today until Sunday.

The no-fly and no drone zones include Mamore Gap, Coolcross, Carndonagh, Malin Head, Lough Keel, High Glen, Garrygort, Letterkenny, Knockalla, Atlantic Drive, Fanad Head, and Carnhill.

Maps and more details can be found HERE.