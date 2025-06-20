Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Scoreless draw for Finn Harps in the midlands

Finn Harps and Athlone Town have played out a scoreless draw in the SSE Airtricity League First Division in the midlands this evening.

Neither side could find the breakthrough after a drab first half and, even though Harps had numerous chances to win the game in the second period, it ended 0-0.

Kevin Egan was live from the Athlone Town Stadium as the clock ticked towards full time for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other games, leaders Dundalk were held 1-1 at home to Treaty, Cobh were 3-0 winners away to UCD, Wexford were beaten 1-0 at home to Longford and Kerry beat Bray Wanderers 2-1.

Finn Harps’ next fixture is at home to unbeaten league-leaders Dundalk at 7:45pm on Monday evening.

