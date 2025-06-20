Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Special case needs to be made for housing challenges faced in Donegal – Cllr Brogan

There’s been a proposal that Donegal County Council draw up a document outlining the specific housing challenges facing the county.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says at times it seems the council and successive Housing Ministers are interpreting guidelines differently.

He’s seeking a programme to simplify the housing procurement process and says the defective blocks crisis is casting a long shadow over Donegal.

Cllr Brogan says special dispensations need to be considered for Donegal, particularly in terms of developments in Letterkenny being stymied by the Office of the Planning Regulator:

Special case needs to be made for housing challenges faced in Donegal – Cllr Brogan

20 June 2025
Concerns growing over shortage of contractors in Donegal

20 June 2025
‘No Drone Zones’ enforced over rally weekend

20 June 2025
News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, June 19th

19 June 2025
