“Today we feel like we have been listened to” – Donna Harper

An Bord Pleanála has overturned Donegal County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the reconstruction of a shop and forecourt at the site of the Creeslough tragedy almost three years ago.

Ten lives were lost when the explosion happened, among them was 14-year-old Leona Harper, who was buying ice cream with her friend.

The Harper family was one of the families who appealed against the initial decision to grant planning permission.

Donna, Leona’s mother, says today they feel they’ve been heard: