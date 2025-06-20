Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“Today we feel like we have been listened to” – Donna Harper

An Bord Pleanála has overturned Donegal County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the reconstruction of a shop and forecourt at the site of the Creeslough tragedy almost three years ago.

Ten lives were lost when the explosion happened, among them was 14-year-old Leona Harper, who was buying ice cream with her friend.

The Harper family was one of the families who appealed against the initial decision to grant planning permission.

Donna, Leona’s mother, says today they feel they’ve been heard:

Related News

derrycourthouse
News

Man charged to court in relation to cars damaged in Derry

20 June 2025
news img
News

Two drivers arrested outside Letterkenny after failing drug test

20 June 2025
kitchen tap
News

Water outage notice issued for parts of East Donegal

20 June 2025
Leona Harper
News, Audio, Top Stories

“Today we feel like we have been listened to” – Donna Harper

20 June 2025
DCC logo
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council respond to planning permission decision at site of Creeslough tragedy

20 June 2025
Creeslough Plan
News, Top Stories

Creeslough families welcome decision to quash decision for redevelopment of explosion site

20 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

