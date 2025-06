Leo Varadkar has said that he would “forego two years of economic growth” for the unification of Ireland.

The former Taoiseach made the comments during an interview with BBC Northern Irelands Red Lines podcast.

Last year a report by the Institute of International and European Affairs found that unification would cost twenty billion every twenty years.

However, Leo Varadkar said that any short-term impact on the economy would be worth it in the long run…………..