Darragh Kelly extends pro-MMA record to 8-0 with submission win

Darragh Kelly puts the squeeze on Mike Hamel to end last night’s bout

Darragh Kelly has extended his pro-MMA record to 8-0 after putting the squeeze on a rear-naked choke to submit “Magic” Mike Hamel last night.

It was the Inishowen man’s debut fight for PFL as he got the win in the World Tournament card in Kansas.

Both fighters had good moments throughout, but “The Moville Mauler” took Hamel’s back in the final round of the bout and found the choke to make the American tap.

Watch Kelly’s submission here on the PFL Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1JC8M9bTRa/

 

