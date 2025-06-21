Donegal Rally: Midway-point review with Oisin Kelly and Andrew Nesbitt

We’ve reached the midway-point of the 2025 Donegal International Rally and it’s reigning champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan who lead the way.
Oisin Kelly and Andrew Nesbitt reported live for Highland Radio Sport…
We’ve reached the midway-point of the 2025 Donegal International Rally and it’s reigning champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan who lead the way.
Oisin Kelly and Andrew Nesbitt reported live for Highland Radio Sport…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland