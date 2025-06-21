Leading drivers look forward to day two of the Donegal International Rally

It’s day two of the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally with crews set to tackle eight more stages and over one hundred stage kilometres.

Defending Champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan have the lead but Hayden Paddon and Jon Armstrong posted fastest times in the second loop yesterday looking to reel in Derry man Devine.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly was down in Parc Feirme early this morning to get the views of some of the top crews ahead of today’s action.

In this clip, we’ll hear from the top five in the international section, leader Callum Devine, placed Hayden Paddon, Meirion Evans, William Creighton, and Jon Armstong, a podium finisher in Rally Poland last week who is now up to fifth here in Donegal. Oisin also spoke with Rally 4 leader Kyle McBride and the modified section leader Kevin Gallagher.

The historic rally also starts today with a huge field of almost 30 historic cars featuring a mix of Ford Escorts, BMW M3s, Talbots, and Vauxhalls.

Weather could play a factor today. Raining is being reported for late morning and early evening time.

But as they head to the 12 kilometre test of another Donegal classic in High Glen, Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan lead the race by 12. 4 seconds and will look to stay on course for the three in a row.

Stay tuned to Highland Radio and its social media platforms for all the latest.