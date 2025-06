Just 4.9 seconds separate the top two in an enthralling afternoon’s action at the Donegal International Rally.

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan, who led by more than 17 seconds at one point this morning, have seen their lead cut by William Creighton and Liam Regan who have set four fastest stage times today.

With the latest, here’s Oisin Kelly reporting live from Stage 12 at Garrygort…