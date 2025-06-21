Rally Day 2: Top competitors give their reaction to the opening stages at service in Letterkenny

Chris Ashmore was at service in Letterkenny and caught up with some of the top competitors on Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally…

Defending champion Callum Devine leads in his Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2…

Hayden Paddon has dropped to fifth and was disappointed with the opening two stages this morning…

Meirion Evans holds third spot in the rally after 8 stages…

Kevin Gallagher leads the modified section (Class 14) in his Darrian T90 GTR…

Carrigans native Gareth Irwin is going well in the modified section in his Ford Escort MK2..

Donegal’s Conor Harvey was going well in the modified section yesterday but lost some time this morning…

John Bonner is competing in his 13th Donegal International Rally and is enjoying the event in his Ford Escort…

Danny Cannon is an experienced Donegal Rally competitor – he’s co-driver alongside Damien Cullen in their Honda Civic and they are loving the stages so far…

JP Logue, a local to the Lough Keel stage, is also enjoying the rally…