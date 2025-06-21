Rally: Half-way point service reaction with the leaders

Chris Ashmore was at service at the half-way point in the Donegal International Rally this afternoon. He spoke to some of the leading pack…

Leader of the rally and defending champion Callum Devine…

2nd placed William Creighton…

Hayden Patton sits in third spot…

Jon Armstrong is in 7th and has had a mixed rally so far…

Kevin Gallagher leads the modified section in his Darrian T90…

Declan Boyle is in 9th, one place ahead of his son Michael…

His son Michael is hot on his heels in 10th at the half-way point…