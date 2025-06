Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan still lead the Donegal International Rally but William Creighton and Liam Regan are closing the gap slowly but surely after Stage 11 at the infamous Knockalla.

Creighton has closed the gap to just 5.7 seconds.

Meirion Evans and Ger Conway still occupy third spot overall.

Oisin Kelly and Andrew Nesbitt were live from Knockalla for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…