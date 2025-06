Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan will take a 21.8 second lead into the final day of the 2025 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

William Creighton and Liam Regan had been chasing the leaders all day but hit trouble in today’s last stage at Garrygort.

After Creighton’s mishap, Meirion Evans has now moved into second spot with Donegal’s David Kelly up to third.

Oisin Kelly reported live after the final stage of the day and spoke to current leader Callum Devine…