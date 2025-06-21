Rally: Service chats with the leaders as Day 2 heads into final two stages

Chris Ashmore has been speaking to some of the leaders at service on Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally.

As a hectic Rally Saturday heads for the final two stages at Knockalla and Garrygort, Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan are still the men to catch in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2.

Devine spoke to Chris at service and said the chasers are “pushing hard”…

William Creighton has been chipping away at the lead in his Toyota Yaris…

Meirion Evans is still holding onto third spot…

Former winner Josh Moffett is up to fifth place in the standings…

Clady’s Aidan Wray has had a good Day 2 and sits 10th overall…