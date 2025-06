William Creighton and Liam Regan have moved up to second spot in the Donegal International Rally after going quickest through Lough Keel in the second stage of Day 2.

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan’s lead at the top has been cut to 12.9 seconds, while Meirion Evans and Ger Conway are still third overall.

Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher still leads the modified section in his Darrian T90.

Oisin Kelly reported live from the opening loop of Rally Saturday for Highland Radio Sport…