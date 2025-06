William Creighton and Liam Regan are hunting down defending champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan at the top of the Donegal International Rally leader board.

Devine’s lead is now 9 seconds ahead of Creighton as the chaser set back-to-back fastest stages through Lough Keel and High Glen.

Meirion Evans is still in third spot.

With more, here’s Oisin Kelly…