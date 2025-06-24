Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour we get extensive reaction to the latest set back for the A5 road project. Later we get expert analysis of the ongoing situation in the Middle East:

Garda Grainne joins Greg for Community Garda Information and later we discuss the GAA’s decision to have Donegal play their 1/4 final just 6 days after the game with Louth with the team set to play its 9 Championship game in 12 weeks:

Giles Magee, owner of Charlie’s Cafe explains why he feels Letterkenny’s Active Travel Plans will lead to business closures and later we have a special feature on a circular from the Dept. of Education which could threaten to future of schools like St Bernadette’s Special school in Letterkenny: