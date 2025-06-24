Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour we get extensive reaction to the latest set back for the A5 road project. Later we get expert analysis of the ongoing situation in the Middle East:

Garda Grainne joins Greg for Community Garda Information and later we discuss the GAA’s decision to have Donegal play their 1/4 final just 6 days after the game with Louth with the team set to play its 9 Championship game in 12 weeks:

Giles Magee, owner of Charlie’s Cafe explains why he feels Letterkenny’s Active Travel Plans will lead to business closures and later we have a special feature on a circular from the Dept. of Education which could threaten to future of schools like St Bernadette’s Special school in Letterkenny:

Top Stories

gerrymcmonagle
News, Top Stories

Cllr Gerry McMonagle elected as Chair of the Regional Health Forum West

24 June 2025
Arranmore RNLI
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI assists with three medical evacuations in four days

24 June 2025
colaiste bhride
News, Audio

Gardai investigate incident at Irish College in Ranafast

24 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 June 2025
