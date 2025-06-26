Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In this hour Jimmy Stafford of the Letterkenny Chamber discusses their wants from the National Development Plan and we chat to Donegal County Council CEO John McLaughlin about some of the issues in Donegal and the general work of the council to mark Your Council’s Day:

We discuss the latest figures from the country’s Sexual Assault Treatment Units which show some worrying trends, listener John discusses water outages in Inishowen and listener James tells how his car was pelted with bottles and seeks witnesses:

We debate vegan products marketed using terminology associated with meat products, Paul takes your gardening questions and we chat to musician Mathew Crampsey ahead of his new single launch: