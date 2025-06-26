Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In this hour Jimmy Stafford of the Letterkenny Chamber discusses their wants from the National Development Plan and we chat to Donegal County Council CEO John McLaughlin about some of the issues in Donegal and the general work of the council to mark Your Council’s Day:

We discuss the latest figures from the country’s Sexual Assault Treatment Units which show some worrying trends, listener John discusses water outages in Inishowen and listener James tells how his car was pelted with bottles and seeks witnesses: 

We debate vegan products marketed using terminology associated with meat products, Paul takes your gardening questions and we chat to musician Mathew Crampsey ahead of his new single launch:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-06-26 130817
News, Top Stories

Primary School evacuated during Derry security alert

26 June 2025
Marian Beattie 1
News, Audio

Police watchdog recommends independent review of investigation into murder of teenager in Tyrone

26 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 June 2025
Nurse
News, Top Stories

People urged to only attend LUH ED in case of emergency

26 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-06-26 130817
News, Top Stories

Primary School evacuated during Derry security alert

26 June 2025
Marian Beattie 1
News, Audio

Police watchdog recommends independent review of investigation into murder of teenager in Tyrone

26 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 June 2025
Nurse
News, Top Stories

People urged to only attend LUH ED in case of emergency

26 June 2025
luh-new-1
News

LUH third most overcrowded hospital in country today

26 June 2025
MacNeill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister confirms she has yet to receive business case for NW Surgical Hub

26 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube