9% rise in the number seeking homelessness services in the North West

There has been an increase in the number of people seeking homelessness services in the North West.

According to figures published by the Department of Housing, there were 170 adults accessing emergency accommodation in the last week of May, compared to 156 in April, a 9% increase.

In Donegal, that figure was 56, a rise of two.

The number of families homeless in the North West at the end of May was 22, a rise of two, with 50 child dependents, an increase of three.

Nationally, the number of people accessing emergency accommodation is now 15,747, another record high.