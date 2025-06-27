Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
A5 ruling down to failings by DfI and the Executive – McLaughlin

The Northern Ireland Assembly that the failure of the A5 to proceed was not a matter of bad luck, but the outcome of system failure on the part of the Department for Infrastructure and the Executive.

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said the department took shortcuts, and that’s been made clear in the ruling made earlier this week by Justice McAlinden.

She told MLAs the Executive and the Department must immediately address the issues raised in the judgement and ensure the A5 is delivered without any more undue delay…………

derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Serial burglar sentenced at Derry Crown Court

27 June 2025
sinead mc laughlin
News, Audio, Top Stories

A5 ruling down to failings by DfI and the Executive – McLaughlin

27 June 2025
Just Transition
News, Audio, Top Stories

Principle of ‘Just Transition’ must be at the heart of climate policy – Report

27 June 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says water supplies are returning to North Inishowen this evening

26 June 2025
Advertisement

