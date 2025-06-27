Coleman signs new deal with Everton

Everton captain Seamus Coleman will continue to lead the club after signing a one-year contract until the end of June 2026.

The Killybegs man will extend his Blues career to a 17th season, having initially moved to Merseyside from Sligo Rovers in January 2009 during manager David Moyes’ first spell as manager for a £60,000 fee.

The Republic of Ireland international, capped 73 times by his country, holds the club record for most Premier League appearances (369), with his 428 matches in all competitions putting him joint 12th on Everton’s all-time list, five behind both Dixie Dean and Leon Osman.

Coleman has skippered the Toffees in 137 matches and after agreeing a new deal, the 36-year-old revealed his excitement at getting the chance to wear the armband at the club’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

On club media, the Donegal man said:

“I love Everton so to continue playing for this special club means everything to me and my family”.

“Like every one of our passionate fans, I’ve lived and breathed what has been a difficult past few years for the Club and have put my heart and soul into doing all I can to help us get through it”.

“Thanks to the hard work of many people, we’ve been able to get into our magnificent new stadium and pave the way for a brighter future under ambitious new owners, which I want to be part of”.

“In David Moyes, we have the perfect manager to lead us into a new era. He showed his abilities once again with the way he had us playing after returning last season”.

“As the man who brought me to Everton, I can’t speak highly enough of him. He gets this football club, the standards required every day, and what it means to play for Everton”.

“He has helped stabilise the Club since his return and we have a manager who cares about Everton as much as I do”.

“It’s well known we will have a lot of new faces in this summer and I hope I can help them settle in as quickly as possible. And after a disappointing time with injuries last season, my focus will be on working hard, spending as much time on the pitch as possible, and helping Everton any way I can”.