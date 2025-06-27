Construction to commence on Donegal ATU’s €25 million project

The contract for the commencement of construction of a new library and an IT and education building at ATU’s Letterkenny campus has been signed.

The Letterkenny project, which will cost in the region of €25 million, is one five new buildings across multiple campuses which are being delivered by Public Private Partnership.

The new build at ATU’s Letterkenny campus will have a strong focus on supporting practice-based learning, including laboratories, workshops and studios, as well as having the flexibility to adapt to changing teaching and learning needs, and to support hybrid and remote learning.

Welcoming the development, Donegal Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue says the announcement shows a commitment to strengthening the county’s education facilities: