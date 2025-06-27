Donegal set to lock horns with Monaghan at GAA Headquarters – All-Ireland Quarter-Final Preview with Frank McGlynn

The controversy surrounding venues, dates and scheduling has come to a halt and it is now time to get down to the action on the pitch as Donegal get ready to face Monaghan in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final at Croke Park on Saturday evening.

After a week filled with differing opinions on the scheduling of this all-Ulster clash, Donegal will look to make it two wins from two against the Farney County in 2025 this weekend.

The previous fixture, back on Easter Sunday, was an Ulster SFC Quarter-Final at St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones, with Jim McGuinness’ side edging a 0-23 to 0-21 win on their way to claiming back-to-back provincial titles.

Having built up a seven-point lead that day, Donegal were made to work hard in the final period as Monaghan charged back to set up an intense finale but just fell short.

Since then, Monaghan haven’t put a foot wrong.

Wins against Louth, Clare and Down saw Seamus McEnaney’s team top Group 3 of the All-Ireland Series and progress straight through to the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals.

2012 All-Ireland winner Frank McGlynn joined Highland’s Oisin Kelly on The Score programme this week to preview the weekend’s action – The Glenfin man is optimistic about Donegal’s chances of making a second-successive All-Ireland Semi-Final…

There will be live match commentary on Highland with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne from the 4pm throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.