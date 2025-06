Jim McGuinness has named his Donegal team to face Monaghan in Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final clash at Croke Park.

There’s one change from the team that started against Louth as Daire O’Baoill has been named in place of Caolan McColgan.

O’Baoill was also named to start last week’s prelim in Ballybofey but was replaced by McColgan before the throw-in.

It’s an otherwise unchanged fifteen for Donegal.

See the full squad below: