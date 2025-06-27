Grants available for projects to enhance the night time economy in Buncrana

Donegal County Council has launched Phase Two of Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Grant Scheme.

After the first round of funding in October of last year, the scheme is inviting businesses, community groups, artists, musicians, performers and individuals to bring fresh ideas forward for Buncrana’s night-time offering, one of nine towns across the country where the model is being piloted.

Grants of up to €1,000 are available to help add to the variety of events Buncrana offers at night, with Friday July 8th the closing date for applications.

Sophie Gallagher is Night-Time Economy Advisor for Buncrana…………

Release in full –

Phase Two of Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Grant Scheme Now Open

Donegal County Council has launched Phase Two of Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Grant

Scheme. Building on the success of the first round in October 2024, this innovative scheme

invites businesses, community groups, artists, musicians, performers and individuals to bring

fresh ideas to Buncrana’s night-time offering, making the town an even more vibrant and

welcoming place after dark.

Grants of up to €1,000 are available to help add to the variety of events Buncrana offers at

night. As one of only nine towns and cities selected nationally to take part in the Night-Time

Economy pilot, Buncrana is leading the way in how rural towns can reimagine their public

spaces and evening activities.

John Mc G. Laughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, said:

“This initiative shows what’s possible when communities come together with creativity and

vision. The Night-Time Economy pilot is not only revitalising Buncrana’s evenings, it’s setting

a national example for how smaller towns can grow in a way that’s inclusive, safe and

sustainable. Donegal County Council is proud to lead and support this work, and we look

forward to seeing what Phase Two will inspire.”

Sophie Gallagher, Night-Time Economy Advisor for Buncrana, added:

“The night-time economy is a vital part of our community’s social and economic life. Through

this initiative, we will work closely with local businesses, organisations and residents to

enhance the variety of evening activities on offer. This scheme is about more than just

keeping the lights on later; it’s about redefining how people experience the town after sunset.

From live music and cultural pop-ups to night-time food events and creative uses of public

space, the grant scheme is open to all who want to contribute to a richer, more diverse

evening culture in Buncrana.”

The first phase of this initiative attracted a wide range of applications, spanning the arts,

food, youth, and community sectors. Phase Two aims to build on this momentum, unlocking

even more ideas and partnerships from across the local area.

Whether you’re a bar owner with a bold new concept, a youth group with a creative vision, or

an artist ready to step into the spotlight, this is your chance to help shape the future of

‘Buncrana by Night. The closing date for applications is Tuesday 8 th July 2025. Interested

parties can contact Sophie Gallagher, The Night-Time Economy Advisor, Donegal County

Council, for an application pack via email on sophiegallagher@donegalcoco.ie