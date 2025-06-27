Harkin revelation about negotiations raises serious questions for the government – Mac Lochlainn

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Junior Minister Marian Harkin confirmed that the location of a surgical hub in Sligo was an element of the post-election negotiations that she was involved in.

She was one of a group of Independents led by Michael Lowry, and told Greg Hughes that one of the items included in the agreement is the delivery of the HSE’s Capital Programme for the North West, which she says specifically included a surgical hub in Sligo.

On today’s show, Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn said Marian Harkin’s revelation raises questions in terms of what local deals were done when the government was negotiating with Independents…….