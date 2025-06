It’s been another good evening for local jockeys as Luke McAteer and Patrick McGettigan were both on winners at the Curragh.

Rathmullan native McAteer rode 25/1 shot “She’s A Nation” to victory in the 18:20 race for trainer Rory Devine.

Then, at 8 o clock, Ballyare youngster McGettigan was on board “Pillar Of Hope” for Letterkenny trainer P Sweeney at 14/1.