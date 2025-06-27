“It’s a big result for us” – Kevin McHugh

Kevin McHugh was delighted with how his team “dug deep” to get a gritty 1-0 win down in Limerick against Treaty United.

Gradi Lomboto hit the net 15 minutes from time to give McHugh’s side their second victory in a row as they also defeated high-flying Dundalk on Monday.

It was a fantastic finish from the in-form Lomboto after being played through with a stunning outside-of-the-foot pass from Joel Bradley-Walsh.

The Finn Harps boss spoke to Michael Cooke at full time and said it was a massive win…