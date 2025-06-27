Lomboto nets winner again as Harps claim huge win in Limerick

Finn Harps have beaten Treaty United 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Market’s Fields this evening.

Gradi Lomboto scored his third goal in four games with 15 minutes remaining to hand the away side another valuable three points.

Lomboto also netted the winner in a 1-0 win over league-leaders Dundalk on Monday.

In other games, Dundalk beat Cobh 1-0, Bray hammered Athlone 4-0 and Wexford were 4-3 winners at home to Kerry.

Michael Cooke has the full time report from Limerick for Highland Radio Sport…