M1 Toll Plaza operators urge GAA fans to travel early tomorrow

The operators of the M1 toll plaza near Drogheda in Co. Louth are urging people travelling to Croke Park for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Football Quarter Finals to travel as early as possible, and try to ensure they either have the correct change for the toll, or have a card or phone handy to make an electronic payment.

Northlink say with traffic from Donegal, Monaghan and Tyrone heading for two games tomorrow, they expect huge amounts of traffic on the M1, and any delays at the toll could cause traffic to back up.

Last year, when a similar situation happened, tailbacks of up to 8 kilometres were reported.

More info here – https://northlink.ie/tolling-information/

