McKernan misses out as Tyrone name team to face Dublin

Tyrone have announced their team to take on Dublin in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final at Croke Park tomorrow evening (Saturday).

In the only change from their win against Cavan a fortnight ago, Mark Bradley has been named in the starting line-up as Michael McKernan misses out due to a shoulder injury he picked up early on against the Breffni men.

Dublin captain Con O’Callaghan has been named on the bench.

The Cuala forward has been recovering from a hamstring issue and wasn’t risked in the last weekend’s win over Cork.

The full squads are listed below: