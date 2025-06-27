McLaughlin called up to Ireland squad to face USA

Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Carla Ward has called up Erin McLaughlin for the second International Friendly against USA in Cincinnati.

The injured pair of Megan Campbell and Denise O’Sullivan drop out with McLaughlin linking up with the squad following Thursday night’s first game in Colorado.

Donegal native McLaughlin, who recently left Portsmouth, has already earned three caps and the 22-year-old provides cover across midfield and attack.​​​​​​​

Philadelphia-born Dee Bradley will train with the squad in Ohio.

The Durham defender qualifies through her Donegal-born father and Cork-born mother.​​​​​​​