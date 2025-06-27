Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McLaughlin called up to Ireland squad to face USA

Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Carla Ward has called up Erin McLaughlin for the second International Friendly against USA in Cincinnati.

The injured pair of Megan Campbell and Denise O’Sullivan drop out with McLaughlin linking up with the squad following Thursday night’s first game in Colorado.

Donegal native McLaughlin, who recently left Portsmouth, has already earned three caps and the 22-year-old provides cover across midfield and attack.​​​​​​​

Philadelphia-born Dee Bradley will train with the squad in Ohio.

The Durham defender qualifies through her Donegal-born father and Cork-born mother.​​​​​​​

 

Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst water main in Derrybeg

27 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday June 27th

27 June 2025
Toll1
News, Audio

M1 Toll Plaza operators urge GAA fans to travel early tomorrow

27 June 2025
ward
News, Audio

Ward disputes claim that Programme for Government commits to a surgical hub in Sligo

27 June 2025
Advertisement

