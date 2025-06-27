Minister Harkin reveals she pushed for Sligo University Hospital to be used as surgical hub

South Donegal, Sligo /Leitrim TD Marian Harkin has revealed she was part of a group of independents that pushed for Sligo University Hospital to be used as the main surgical hub.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show this morning, Minister Harkin says in the HSE’s business plan it was always described as a surgical hub for Sligo.

She says she believes it will serve most of the North West:

Meanwhile, Dr. Michael Sugrue, Consultant Breast and General Surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital says the hospital has been neglected.

He says access to healthcare in Donegal is not the same as the rest of the country, and it is a result of underfunding.

Dr. Sugrue says this is not a political debate: