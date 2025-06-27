Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New Arranmore Ferry being officially launched this afternoon

The official launch is taking place this afternoon of Arranmore Blu, the new ferry serving Arranmore Island.

The purpose built vessel is designed to accommodate the wider wheelbase of modern cars, and went into service on the 5th of this month.

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-06-27 142131
News, Top Stories

9% rise in the number seeking homelessness services in the North West

27 June 2025
arranmore blu wide
News

New Arranmore Ferry being officially launched this afternoon

27 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-27 125542
News

Tyrone man sentenced for murder of man whose body was found in Cappagh Reservoir

27 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2025
