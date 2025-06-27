New Arranmore Ferry being officially launched this afternoon

The official launch is taking place this afternoon of Arranmore Blu, the new ferry serving Arranmore Island.
The purpose built vessel is designed to accommodate the wider wheelbase of modern cars, and went into service on the 5th of this month.
