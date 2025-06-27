Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Principle of ‘Just Transition’ must be at the heart of climate policy – Report

The Just Transition Commission has published its first report, urging the government to ensure that as Ireland moves towards a carbon neutral society, the changes do not impact unfairly on any groups in society.

Donegal based Michelle Murphy, a research and policy analyst with Social Justice Ireland, is part of the 11-member commission.

She says the aim is to keep the people and places we care about safe from the effects of climate change, but the transition must be achieved in a way that benefits everyone and leaves no one behind……..

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

