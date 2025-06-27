Rural Donegal school to permanently close today

St. Patrick’s National School Dumhach Beag in Donegal will be shutting its doors for the last time today.

It is one of eight rural schools across the country which is closing permanently, following an agreement with their patron body, which in all cases is the Catholic Church.

They are all schools with an enrolment of between one and six pupils.

Falling enrolment at primary level has made it more difficult for small schools, as they have to attract a decreasing number of pupils to maintain their enrolments.

Credit: RTÉ