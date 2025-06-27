Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Security alert ends in Derry as device found to be a hoax

A security alert in the Waterside area of Derry has ended.

Police received a report at approximately 11.20am yesterday morning that a suspicious object had been discovered in the grounds of a primary school in the Trench Road area of the city.

Officers along with Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the object, which was determined as a hoax device and has since been removed for forensic examination.

A number of cordons which were put in place have now been lifted and residents, who were evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-06-27 101750
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Harkin reveals she pushed for Sligo University Hospital to be used as surgical hub

27 June 2025
5BECBR5J5AKDGSRTYJXGMKHGLM
News, Audio

Ireland set to sign €150 billion EU plan that aims to boost defence

27 June 2025
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Top Stories

LUH’s Department of Psychiatry achieved 66% compliance in Mental Health Commission’s Annual Report

27 June 2025
ATU Letterkenny Campus PPP Bundle 2 (004)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Construction to commence on Donegal ATU’s €25 million project

27 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-06-27 101750
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Harkin reveals she pushed for Sligo University Hospital to be used as surgical hub

27 June 2025
5BECBR5J5AKDGSRTYJXGMKHGLM
News, Audio

Ireland set to sign €150 billion EU plan that aims to boost defence

27 June 2025
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Top Stories

LUH’s Department of Psychiatry achieved 66% compliance in Mental Health Commission’s Annual Report

27 June 2025
ATU Letterkenny Campus PPP Bundle 2 (004)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Construction to commence on Donegal ATU’s €25 million project

27 June 2025
School
News, Top Stories

Rural Donegal school to permanently close today

27 June 2025
buncrana by night
News, Audio, Top Stories

Grants available for projects to enhance the night time economy in Buncrana

27 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube