Security alert ends in Derry as device found to be a hoax

A security alert in the Waterside area of Derry has ended.

Police received a report at approximately 11.20am yesterday morning that a suspicious object had been discovered in the grounds of a primary school in the Trench Road area of the city.

Officers along with Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the object, which was determined as a hoax device and has since been removed for forensic examination.

A number of cordons which were put in place have now been lifted and residents, who were evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.