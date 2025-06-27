Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Serial burglar sentenced at Derry Crown Court

Derry Courthouse

A man was sentenced yesterday in relation to a number of burglaries in the Waterside area of Derry in June 2022.

Matthew Paul Grant, aged 22 and from the city, appeared at Derry Crown Court via videolink and was sentenced to 32 months, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences including two counts of burglary.

The burglaries took place overnight between Sunday 26th and Monday 27th June 2022.

Items including cash and a vehicle were stolen.

Later that day, the vehicle was recovered in County Donegal following a collision.

The driver, Matthew Paul Grant, was arrested by An Garda Síochána.

The PSNI say they are committed to investigating all criminality and are determined to bring those involved in home invasions before the courts.

derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Serial burglar sentenced at Derry Crown Court

27 June 2025
sinead mc laughlin
News, Audio, Top Stories

A5 ruling down to failings by DfI and the Executive – McLaughlin

27 June 2025
Just Transition
News, Audio, Top Stories

Principle of ‘Just Transition’ must be at the heart of climate policy – Report

27 June 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says water supplies are returning to North Inishowen this evening

26 June 2025
Advertisement

