Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Joe Boyle

Finn Harps and Derry City will both be full of confidence heading into tonight’s round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League.

In the First Division, Harps are coming off the back of a fantastic 1-0 win over league-leaders Dundalk at Finn Park on Monday evening.

Gradi Lomboto scored the game’s only goal from the spot to hand the high-flying Lilywhites their first defeat of the season.

Kevin McHugh’s side face another stern test tonight, however, as they face a Treaty United side who are the only team Dundalk have failed to beat so far in this campaign.

As for Derry City, they’ve reignited their Premier Division season with wins away to Shelbourne last Friday and St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday.

It’s a massive six points for Tiernan Lynch’s side, who are now fourth and just two points off Bohemians in second place.

The Candy Stripes go in search of three wins in a row with a home fixture against third-placed Drogheda United this evening.

Former Harps man Joe Boyle spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly on “The Score” programme last night to look ahead to the action…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-06-27 101750
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister Harkin reveals she pushed for Sligo University Hospital to be used as surgical hub

27 June 2025
5BECBR5J5AKDGSRTYJXGMKHGLM
News, Audio

Ireland set to sign €150 billion EU plan that aims to boost defence

27 June 2025
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Top Stories

LUH’s Department of Psychiatry achieved 66% compliance in Mental Health Commission’s Annual Report

27 June 2025
ATU Letterkenny Campus PPP Bundle 2 (004)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Construction to commence on Donegal ATU’s €25 million project

27 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-06-27 101750
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister Harkin reveals she pushed for Sligo University Hospital to be used as surgical hub

27 June 2025
5BECBR5J5AKDGSRTYJXGMKHGLM
News, Audio

Ireland set to sign €150 billion EU plan that aims to boost defence

27 June 2025
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Top Stories

LUH’s Department of Psychiatry achieved 66% compliance in Mental Health Commission’s Annual Report

27 June 2025
ATU Letterkenny Campus PPP Bundle 2 (004)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Construction to commence on Donegal ATU’s €25 million project

27 June 2025
School
News, Top Stories

Rural Donegal school to permanently close today

27 June 2025
buncrana by night
News, Audio, Top Stories

Grants available for projects to enhance the night time economy in Buncrana

27 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube