Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps and Derry City will both be full of confidence heading into tonight’s round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League.

In the First Division, Harps are coming off the back of a fantastic 1-0 win over league-leaders Dundalk at Finn Park on Monday evening.

Gradi Lomboto scored the game’s only goal from the spot to hand the high-flying Lilywhites their first defeat of the season.

Kevin McHugh’s side face another stern test tonight, however, as they face a Treaty United side who are the only team Dundalk have failed to beat so far in this campaign.

As for Derry City, they’ve reignited their Premier Division season with wins away to Shelbourne last Friday and St. Patrick’s Athletic on Monday.

It’s a massive six points for Tiernan Lynch’s side, who are now fourth and just two points off Bohemians in second place.

The Candy Stripes go in search of three wins in a row with a home fixture against third-placed Drogheda United this evening.

Former Harps man Joe Boyle spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly on “The Score” programme last night to look ahead to the action…